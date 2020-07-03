What To Do If You Haven’t Gotten Your Stimulus Money Yet

There are some people who haven’t received their stimulus checks yet. And while some may have received their payments, the amount allotted for children may not have been included.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, some people who were supposed to receive payments for their children didn’t receive them, despite properly filling out the required paperwork. The IRS hopes to correct this issue by the end of July, according to ABC11.

If you still haven’t received your stimulus payment, remember that the government is still processing payments.

For additional questions regarding the Get My Payment application check out our Get My Payment FAQs.

Millions of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments (Payments) authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) continues to calculate and automatically send the Payments to most eligible individuals, however some may have to provide additional information to the IRS to get their Payments. Below are answers to frequently asked questions related to these Payments. These questions and answers will be updated periodically. Please DO NOT call the IRS.

