NC Museum Of Natural Sciences Offers Virtual Summer Program For Kids

Even small outdoor areas can provide a place for birds, frogs and insects to take a break and have a meal. Together with NCMNS instructors, participants will explore an owl pellet, make a home for toads and have fun singing with the frogs. Join us as we learn about some of the animals that live in our backyards and create tools that will help make your home a great backyard habitat for wildlife.

Each live program will come with an Adventure Kit that allows children to participate whether you live in an urban, suburban or rural environment. Activities are designed to be hands-on and encourage the development of skills in scientific thinking. Each kit comes with everything the child will need to participate in the activities and includes natural objects that children can continue to explore long after the program is over.

Grade Level: Students must be rising 2nd or 3rd grade in the upcoming 2020/2021 school year.

This program includes two session days:

Session Day 1: Tuesday, July 21 @ 9:30am – 12:00pm

Session Day 2: Thursday, July 23 @ 9:30am – 12:00pm

Get more details about cost and activities for other ages here.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark