NC Museum Of Natural Sciences Offers Virtual Summer Program For Kids

Vondelpark

Source: Giannis Papanikos / Getty

Even small outdoor areas can provide a place for birds, frogs and insects to take a break and have a meal. Together with NCMNS instructors, participants will explore an owl pellet, make a home for toads and have fun singing with the frogs. Join us as we learn about some of the animals that live in our backyards and create tools that will help make your home a great backyard habitat for wildlife.

Each live program will come with an Adventure Kit that allows children to participate whether you live in an urban, suburban or rural environment. Activities are designed to be hands-on and encourage the development of skills in scientific thinking. Each kit comes with everything the child will need to participate in the activities and includes natural objects that children can continue to explore long after the program is over.

Grade Level: Students must be rising 2nd or 3rd grade in the upcoming 2020/2021 school year.

This program includes two session days:

Session Day 1:  Tuesday, July 21 @ 9:30am – 12:00pm

Session Day 2:  Thursday, July 23 @ 9:30am – 12:00pm

Get more details about cost and activities for other ages here.

 

Many of us were pleasantly surprised by last night's 2020 BET Awards and how the station was able to get it right. With a powerful and timely opening, the awards established it would the Blackest of their shows yet. It was also a historic moment as the show was streaming on CBS. The remix of the iconic Fight the Power with Nas, YG, Rhaspody, and Black Thought had us in our living rooms with our fists in the air. And host Amanda Seales, provided woke commentary and fashion moments we're talking about this morning. MUST SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Used These Dove Products To Keep Her Hair Moisturized In The Desert For Her BET Awards Performance Filming virtually gave Seales the ability to flex more outfits into the awards without time constraints. Even her red carpet look, a red Khala Whitney latex red dress by Grayscale and TTOS red sandals, set the stage for the amazement to come. Her stylist Bryon Javar took to Instagram to confirm that from jewelry to wardrobe, everything was BLACK for all 13 looks. Celebrity hairstylist Nicole Newland shared that she used Luster's, Oyin Handmade, and Jass Products while crafting her braided halo, all black-owned hair products. Amanda did us proud. She kept us aware, her dialogue was bold and her attire made every woman watching click that search engine. From showstopper to comfy yet chic, Amanda reminded us why we can always bet on black. With the bar set, we can't wait to see what the other award shows have in store.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

