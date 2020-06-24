CLOSE
NC Rolls Out Improved Online Applications for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services

Today, the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) released improved online applications for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) that will help both North Carolina families and county Departments of Social Services (DSS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. These new applications will reduce administrative burden for county DSS and help applicants maintain social distancing when applying for these programs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people who need these programs, while also creating new challenges for our county partners,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard. “Improving the online application process helps everyone.”

North Carolina’s online application portal for Medicaid and FNS is called ePASS. New and updated features in ePASS include:

  • More efficient processing for Medicaid applications
  • Improved look and feel making navigation easier on multiple device types
  • Fewer questions and enabling applicants to only answer questions applicable to them
  • Personalized dashboards with important account information and notifications
  • Guidance placed throughout the site based on frequently asked questions
  • Ability to attach documents easily
  • Links to relevant program information
  • Links to paper applications and voter registration

These improvements will remain in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and do not impact previously submitted applications. Questions about an existing application should still be directed to county Departments of Social Services.

To learn more about the new features of NC FAST’s ePASS upgrade, visit the Medicaid/NC Health Choice webpage or the NCDHHS Food and Nutrition Service webpage.

 

"For a very long time, the ways in which trans people have been represented on screen have suggested that we're not real, have suggested that we're mentally ill, that we don't exist. And yet, here I am. Yet here we are and we've always been here," Cox says in the film. She's right, she has always been here: beautiful, vibrant, full of life and giving us joy. One place she always exudes happiness, plus throwing out a few nuggets of empowering wisdom, is on her Instagram page. So if you need a daily dose of #TransisBeautiful and a reminder that Black trans women are not going anywhere, take a look at Laverne Cox living her best life on the 'Gram.

 

