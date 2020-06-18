Raleigh Mayor Makes Face Masks Mandatory Starting Friday

Starting Friday, feel free to give the evil eye to people not wearing masks in public in Raleigh. Yesterday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin ordered people to wear masks in public as of Friday afternoon.

Locations where masks will be required are:

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Business locations

Parking lots and sidewalks

Public transit

Face coverings will not be required for:

Those whose religious beliefs prohibit it

Medical reasons

Children under 12

Restaurant patrons while dining

Private, individual offices

While complying with law enforcement

While with family

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a mask such as while swimming or at the receipt of dental services.

“Our police officers will not going to be citing who are out there not wearing masks,” Baldwin said. “But they are going to say, ‘hey, wearing a mask can help other people.’”

