Raleigh Mayor Makes Face Masks Mandatory Starting Friday

Starting Friday, feel free to give the evil eye to people not wearing masks in public in Raleigh. Yesterday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin ordered people to wear masks in public as of Friday afternoon.

Locations where masks will be required are:

  • Grocery stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Business locations
  • Parking lots and sidewalks
  • Public transit

Face coverings will not be required for:

  • Those whose religious beliefs prohibit it
  • Medical reasons
  • Children under 12
  • Restaurant patrons while dining
  • Private, individual offices
  • While complying with law enforcement
  • While with family
  • In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a mask such as while swimming or at the receipt of dental services.

“Our police officers will not going to be citing who are out there not wearing masks,” Baldwin said. “But they are going to say, ‘hey, wearing a mask can help other people.’”

 

 

Karen Clark

