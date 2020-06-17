CLOSE
Wake County Schools Works To Figure Out How Schools Will Work Next Year

Don’t feel comfortable sending your kids back to school next fall? The Wake County School Board agreed today that there should be an online option for parents who aren’t ready to send their kids back to school.

Social distancing guidelines will vary from school to school. The school system is looking at 50 square feet per student so that there will be adequate social distancing. Gyms, libraries and gymnasiums could also be used as additional classroom space.

 

 

 

