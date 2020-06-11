CLOSE
Starting Friday, Orange County Asks Residents To Wear Face Masks In Public

Starting at 5pm on Friday, Orange County is requesting that citizens wear face masks in most public situations.

  • Customers employees and other people going to restaurants, grocery stores and retails stores while they are indoors.
  • All people inside public transportation vehicles.
  • Anyone in an indoor/outdoor situation where they cannot maintain a six foot physical distance from others.

According to the amendment, face coverings are not required for the following situations:

  • People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
  • Those who cannot wear face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.
  • Children under 12 years of age.
  • Restaurant customers while they are dining.
  • Private offices.
  • When complying with directions of law enforcement.

 

