Wake Libraries' Summer Reading Program Goes Virtual

Wake County Public Libraries’ popular Summer Reading Program might look a little different in 2020, but it promises the same mix of entertainment and education that participants have come to expect and enjoy.

Summer @ the (Virtual) Library kicks off Sunday, June 14, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 15.

“We know that COVID-19 has impacted everyone and changed how we go about our daily lives,” said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries. “While we continue to work on our plan to reopen the libraries to the public, we’re excited to offer some fun, new, virtual ways for residents to interact with our librarians and staff over the summer.”

Activities for kids and adults include:

  • BookPoints. Tracking your reading progress has never been easier. This mobile-friendly interface allows you to log time you’ve spent reading or participating in virtual summer library activities. You’ll earn points and badges and get entered into weekly and end-of-summer prize drawings.
  • Super Specials. Enjoy online performances by magicians, scientists and origami artists.
  • K-5 Adventures. Librarians will host online events for kindergarteners through fifth graders to Create, Explore, Discover and Read.
  • Adult Virtual Programs. Take part in activities like a “Write It” series and programs featuring local authors, as well as performances from local musicians including Andrew Kasab.
  • Middle Earth Walk. Participate in a Tolkein-inspired walking challenge. Can you make it the 100 miles to Mordor? Complete the challenge and you’ll be entered to win prizes at the end of summer.
  • Teen Escape Rooms. From Rick Riordan to zombies, these themed rooms will test your puzzle-solving skills.
  • Teen Writing Contest. Students in grades six through 10 are invited to show off their fiction-writing abilities.
  • Custom Book Lists. Kids and teens can now enjoy the custom book lists opportunities that adults have come to know and love.

Make sure to check out our website and social media throughout the summer. More information about the Summer Reading Program can be found at https://guides.wakegov.com/summer2020 starting June 14.

About WCPL Remote Services

While the libraries are closed, Wake County Public Libraries offers an array of library resources you can access from home. Register online for a library card, download the WCPL app and then browse a robust collection of audiobooks, e-books, video-on-demand and more. New virtual storytimes are being added every week. These features are available here.

 

