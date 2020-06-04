CLOSE
Trump Tweets That RNC Will Not Be Happening In Charlotte Because Of Governor Cooper

Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

President Trump was pushing for the Republican National Convention to happen in Charlotte this August with the convention venue filled to capacity. However, Governor Roy Cooper said yesterday that it was unlikely that a full-scale RNC would be able to happen because of COVID-19. The governor’s office was concerned that masks and social distancing were not listed as safety precautions being suggested by RNC organizers.

Safety precautions proposed by the convention organizers include:

 

  • Pre-travel health surveys through our partnership with local health care providers
  • Daily health care questionnaires delivered via an app
  • Thermal scans of all mandatory attendees prior to boarding sanitized, pre-arranged transportation
  • Anti-bacterial gel will be widely available
  • Aggressive sanitizing protocol for all public areas
  • Our planned transportation buses will be dropped off at the Charlotte Convention Center which will act as a mandatory hub for a final health care screening by health care officials
  • All attendees would have to pass a clean health check prior to entering the dedicated chute to the Spectrum Arena — where all attendees would then be processed through normal United States Secret Service screening with normal event queue lines
  • Media suites and hospitality areas will be subject to food-service guidelines similar to any other restaurant

“With the Nation, the State of North Carolina and the City of Charlotte still under states of emergency, it’s important to conduct the RNC convention accordingly,” Cooper said. “As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely. Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek.”

“I would hope that they would talk to Charlotte about a scaled-down convention,” Cooper said Tuesday. “I think that’s the prudent thing to do.”

 

