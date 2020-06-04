Trump Tweets That RNC Will Not Be Happening In Charlotte Because Of Governor Cooper

President Trump was pushing for the Republican National Convention to happen in Charlotte this August with the convention venue filled to capacity. However, Governor Roy Cooper said yesterday that it was unlikely that a full-scale RNC would be able to happen because of COVID-19. The governor’s office was concerned that masks and social distancing were not listed as safety precautions being suggested by RNC organizers.
Safety precautions proposed by the convention organizers include:
- Pre-travel health surveys through our partnership with local health care providers
- Daily health care questionnaires delivered via an app
- Thermal scans of all mandatory attendees prior to boarding sanitized, pre-arranged transportation
- Anti-bacterial gel will be widely available
- Aggressive sanitizing protocol for all public areas
- Our planned transportation buses will be dropped off at the Charlotte Convention Center which will act as a mandatory hub for a final health care screening by health care officials
- All attendees would have to pass a clean health check prior to entering the dedicated chute to the Spectrum Arena — where all attendees would then be processed through normal United States Secret Service screening with normal event queue lines
- Media suites and hospitality areas will be subject to food-service guidelines similar to any other restaurant
“With the Nation, the State of North Carolina and the City of Charlotte still under states of emergency, it’s important to conduct the RNC convention accordingly,” Cooper said. “As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely. Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek.”
“I would hope that they would talk to Charlotte about a scaled-down convention,” Cooper said Tuesday. “I think that’s the prudent thing to do.”
23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting
23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting
1. A female protester is arrested in Santa Monica during a...Source:Getty 1 of 23
2. World Reacts To George Floyd DeathSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. CANADA-VANCOUVER-RALLYSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM-DEMOSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. People Gather In The Hague To Rally Against RacismSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 13 of 23
14. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 14 of 23
15. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 15 of 23
16. June 2nd Republic Day Celebrations In ItalySource:Getty 16 of 23
17. Demonstration For George Floyd In SydneySource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Demonstration For George Floyd In SydneySource:Getty 18 of 23
19. Demonstration For George Floyd In SydneySource:Getty 19 of 23
20. ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNRESTSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNRESTSource:Getty 21 of 23
22. Solidarity Protest Against Anti-black Violence In The US And EU, In AmsterdamSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. Solidarity Protest Against Anti-black Violence In The US And EU, In AmsterdamSource:Getty 23 of 23
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark