Summer Camp Updates In Raleigh, Cary And Durham

There have been multiple updates on summer camps due to COVID-19. Here’s the latest.

Raleigh Camps

Following the guidance of state and local leadership and taking into consideration the health and safety of our participants and staff, the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department has made the decision to cancel summer camp through at least June 26, 2020. A full credit will be issued to your RecLink account. If you prefer a refund, please email camp.registration@raleighnc.gov. We will process your refund request as quickly as possible.

We are still assessing the feasibility of offering camps scheduled after June 26, 2020 and will provide an update by June 15. We will take into consideration the ability to manage our camp program while maintaining small group sizes, following social distancing guidelines, and implementing other measures recommended by the CDC. We are also exploring alternate locations for camps planned for Ravenscroft Academy, as the school has made the decision to restrict summer access to the campus by outside groups.

We recognize the importance of summer camp for youth and families in Raleigh and Wake County and appreciate your patience and understanding!

Cary Camps

Cary Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Summer Camps through July 3, 2020 are canceled. Classes, events, and programs through May 31 are canceled. Facilities remain closed until further notice.This action follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order restricting public gathering sizes, and is taken to encourage social distancing and prioritize the health of Cary’s citizens. Full refunds will be issued for any registered camps, classes, facility reservations, and ticketed Town events canceled due to COVID-19.

Learn more.Full refunds will be issued for any events canceled due to COVID-19. If you are registered or have tickets to an event, program, or class that is not canceled, but you do not feel comfortable attending, the Town will also issue a refund. Facility reservations are also fully refundable during this time. Call the facility at which the program or event was scheduled, or contact us at (919) 469-4061 or Recreation.Support@townofcary.org for refund assistance. Visit townofcary.org/coronavirus for more.

Durham Camps

Summer camp registration has been delayed until further notice. Once a new date is confirmed we will provide at least one week’s notice prior to opening registration. Please continue checking our website and social media accounts for updates and announcements.

When registration opens, online registration will be available 24 hours/day and onsite registration will be available at any recreation center or the administration office. Registration for camps at W.I. Patterson and East Durham will not be held onsite. Registration for these camps will be accepted at any open recreation center, the administration office, or online.

