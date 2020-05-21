CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Joe Biden and Black Voters [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jeff Johnson brings on Angela Rye to give context about Joe Biden’s campaign and getting the support of black voters.

Joe Biden has the possibility of having black women in office and Angela Rye breaks down what that would exactly look like.  There is a petition to get this initiative going but this isn’t enough to get the community to vote for him. 

Johnson and Rye break down 3 things Joe Biden needs to do in order to get the black vote. 

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Joe Biden and Black Voters [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction
 4 hours ago
05.21.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 5 hours ago
05.21.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…
 7 hours ago
05.21.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…
 8 hours ago
05.21.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Video For “Love Myself”…
 9 hours ago
05.21.20
“It Was The Worst Decision I Made” Tammy…
 10 hours ago
05.21.20
News You Can’t Use: Top 10 Subliminal Death…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle,…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Fans Drag Ludacris For His R.Kelly Line In…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Georgia Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
News You Can’t Use: Gospel Artists Who Look…
 3 days ago
05.18.20
Close