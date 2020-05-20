CLOSE
NC Tech will host a Virtual Tech Job Fair on May 20

If you are looking for a job in the tech sector, both core IT jobs or jobs that support tech companies of IT divisions.The North Carolina Technolgy Association is holding a virtual Job Fair today.

The ‘Live’ job fair, utilizes an online platform, candidates can visit virtual hiring rooms or ‘booths’ to learn more about each employer and view job opportunities.

More than 20 employers are participating.

Registration is required.

The Job Fair is from 8:30AM Until 5:00PM.

For more details click HERE

Close