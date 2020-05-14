CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Attorney Ben Crump Talks Police Brutality And The Breonna Taylor Case [WATCH]

Attorney Ben Crump discusses the depth of the unlawful killing of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police Department executed a search warrant at the wrong home and killed Taylor in her home while she was sleeping. Taylor’s boyfriend says the police did not identify themselves when forcefully entering the home and tried to protect him and his girlfriend and now he is in jail.

Rickey and Attorney Ben Crump have an in-depth conversation about the state of the country and the cases dealing with police brutality.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Attorney Ben Crump Talks Police Brutality And The Breonna Taylor Case [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Hackers Are Stealing These Celebrities’ Info…
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
Attorney Ben Crump Talks Police Brutality And The…
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 4 hours ago
05.14.20
45th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Oprah Is Taking Over Your Saturdays Via Zoom…
 6 hours ago
05.14.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]
 7 hours ago
05.14.20
“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New…
 9 hours ago
05.14.20
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Boosie Admits To Getting Grown Women To Perform…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Are The Kardashians Are Broke? And…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Michael Sterling Rants About How Eva Marcielle Was…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Close