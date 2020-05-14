CLOSE
Poll: Do You Think Churches Should Be Able To Have In-Person Services?

The state says that churches can’t currently have in-person services. They are limited to virtual services or outdoor services. However, some people feel that if retail stores can re-open, churches should be able to do the same.

“It’s too soon,” said Rev. Nancy Petty, senior pastor at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh. “I just don’t know why anyone would want to risk their congregation and their people having a situation like that where you have an outbreak and there’s a loss of life over it.”

 

 

Worship services can occur outside with a large number of people with social distancing. Inside, churches can only have 10 worshipers.

 

 

