Act Fast If You Want A Raleigh Small Business Grant Up To $10,000

The City of Raleigh is giving out one million dollars in grants to small businesses. The application went live on Monday. Business owners are eligible for up to $10,000, according to ABC11. Businesses will learn if they are receiving funds by June 5th.
The Raleigh Small Business COVID-19 Relief Funds may be used to cover the day-to-day operating expenses of businesses located in Raleigh. Up to $10,000 is available to each applicant until funding sources are depleted. Small businesses may qualify for this program if they meet the qualifications.
APPLICATION PROCESS:
- You may only apply for one business. The primary business owner (51% or more) should be the applicant.
- You must complete the application in its entirety to apply for this program. Unfortunately, you will not be able to save your work in this application or edit it after it has been submitted for review.
- We are unable to accept faxed, postal mailed or emailed documents or applications for this program.
- Please be sure to remove all passwords and/or security features from the documents that you upload in this online application. Documents with password protection on them cannot be processed and will disqualify you from the program.
- Please remove credit pull restrictions with all 3 credit bureaus prior to applying for this program. We will process the credit pulls up until 5/25/2020.
- Applications which do not have all of the required documentation and/or information will automatically be disqualified.
List of required documents and information (PDF and JPEG (.jpg) are acceptable formats). Please click on the blue links to visit the appropriate websites to locate your information:
- Copy of lease or mortgage agreement for your small business
- Receipt/proof of paid City taxes or screenshot
- Certificate of “good standing” or screenshot from the Secretary of State NC. If you are a sole proprietor, you will need to upload your DBA filing certificate/document.
- Most recently completed & filed business tax returns (2018 tax returns are mandatory, 2019 are optional)
- Payroll documentation or quarterly unemployment insurance filing
- Your full social security number (SSN) and EIN/TIN, which will be used to pull your credit report and verify your business
- Your business’s NAICS code
- Monthly sales revenue for each month January-April 2020 (you may provide a point-of-sale report, Excel spreadsheet/ledger or other report from business accounting software)
- Your banking information including your routing and checking account numbers
- Copy of your valid/unexpired driver’s license or government-issued ID.
APPLY FOR THE BUSINESS GRANT HERE.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark