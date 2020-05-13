CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Act Fast If You Want A Raleigh Small Business Grant Up To $10,000

Responding to Company Emails

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

The City of Raleigh is giving out one million dollars in grants to small businesses. The application went live on Monday. Business owners are eligible for up to $10,000, according to ABC11. Businesses will learn if they are receiving funds by June 5th.

The Raleigh Small Business COVID-19 Relief Funds may be used to cover the day-to-day operating expenses of businesses located in Raleigh. Up to $10,000 is available to each applicant until funding sources are depleted. Small businesses may qualify for this program if they meet the qualifications.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

  • You may only apply for one business. The primary business owner (51% or more) should be the applicant.
  • You must complete the application in its entirety to apply for this program. Unfortunately, you will not be able to save your work in this application or edit it after it has been submitted for review.
  • We are unable to accept faxed, postal mailed or emailed documents or applications for this program.
  • Please be sure to remove all passwords and/or security features from the documents that you upload in this online application. Documents with password protection on them cannot be processed and will disqualify you from the program.
  • Please remove credit pull restrictions with all 3 credit bureaus prior to applying for this program. We will process the credit pulls up until 5/25/2020.
  • Applications which do not have all of the required documentation and/or information will automatically be disqualified.

List of required documents and information (PDF and JPEG (.jpg) are acceptable formats). Please click on the blue links to visit the appropriate websites to locate your information:

  1. Copy of lease or mortgage agreement for your small business
  2. Receipt/proof of paid City taxes or screenshot
  3. Certificate of “good standing” or screenshot from the Secretary of State NC. If you are a sole proprietor, you will need to upload your DBA filing certificate/document.
  4. Most recently completed & filed business tax returns (2018 tax returns are mandatory, 2019 are optional)
  5. Payroll documentation or quarterly unemployment insurance filing
  6. Your full social security number (SSN) and EIN/TIN, which will be used to pull your credit report and verify your business
  7. Your business’s NAICS code
  8. Monthly sales revenue for each month January-April 2020 (you may provide a point-of-sale report, Excel spreadsheet/ledger or other report from business accounting software)
  9. Your banking information including your routing and checking account numbers
  10. Copy of your valid/unexpired driver’s license or government-issued ID.

APPLY FOR THE BUSINESS GRANT HERE.

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Lamb & Chickpea Curry

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Chrissy Teigen’s Braised Short Ribs

Read More:Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Quick, Easy Korean Barbecue Meatballs

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque

 

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu

12 photos Launch gallery

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu

Continue reading Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu

[caption id="attachment_3131168" align="alignleft" width="834"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] While the fellas who took to Instagram for the "Verzuz" series made it a true battle, on Saturday night when the sistas took the virtual stage, it had a completely different vibe: nothing but sisterhood. When the two neo-soul legends, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, joined together on social media to go back and forth with their extensive and spine-tingling catalog, there was no sense of competition, cattiness or aggression. It felt like a history lesson and a coming together of two Black women who not only have worked together in the past but have a serious love and admiration for one another. They even started off playing each other's live version of The Roots, "You Got Me."Then, the duo went to play some of our favorites including, “You Got Me” to “On & On,” “Whenever You’re Around,” “Time’s a Wastin,” “Green Eyes, “Cross My Mind,” “Slowly, Surely” and “Bag Lady.” The night was electric, with even former First Lady Michelle Obama dropped in, tagging her hubby former President Obama during "Crown Royal." Take a look at some of the night's moments. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnJw7wQcRzM Such beauty to see this type of kindness; it's exactly what we need in times like this. But in addition to their amazing music and big hearts, we also love these two iconic singers' unique fashion. Scott always gives us killer curves, not being afraid to show off her assets and switch up her lewk, while Erykah is always pushing the boundaries, giving you haute couture with a hippie neo-soul steez. Most importantly, they both know how to own a red carpet. So to follow in the same tradition of their Verzuz sisterhood mantra, instead of this being about who is the best-dressed, this is more of a celebration of both of their impeccable style over the years. Take a look:  

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

city of raleigh , Grant , Owner , raleigh , small business

Videos
Latest
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 6 hours ago
05.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Are The Kardashians Are Broke? And…
 7 hours ago
05.12.20
Michael Sterling Rants About How Eva Marcielle Was…
 9 hours ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 11 hours ago
05.12.20
Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage…
 12 hours ago
05.12.20
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Black Tony’s Mama Goes To Jail On Mother’s…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
8 items
Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Vanessa Bryant Suing LA Sheriff’s Department Over Sharing…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Trouble In Calabasas? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Close