Gary’s Tea: Are The Kardashians Are Broke? And Gary Wants To Smoke! [WATCH]

Could the Kardashians really be broke?! Gary’s sources say that they may have money but they don’t have as much money as we think.  It may be all smoke and mirrors.  There’s a difference between wealth and net worth and the Kardashians may be spending too much money on their luxurious lifestyle.

Bad Boys 4 is set to come after coronavirus and after seeing Andy Cohen smoking, Gary wants to convince the show to indulge in a little puff puff pass.

 

