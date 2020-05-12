CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage Challenge

Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Kirk Franklin has just taken the viral Savage Challenge to the next level. Over the weekend, the Grammy winner posted a video featuring a group of string instrument players, his daughter, his wife and his mother-in-law. They changed the words of Megan Thee Stallion’s hit record in honor of Mother’s Day and gave a nod to Michelle Obama.

Each of the women in the video recited,“A mama / Living free no drama / Like Michelle Obama.”

 

 

This Video Of Steve Harvey's Face Superimposed Over Megan Thee Stallion's Is Too Much!

That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

15 photos Launch gallery

That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

Continue reading That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

[caption id="attachment_3128176" align="alignleft" width="847"] Source: David Becker/Getty Images/Taylor Hill/Getty / Getty[/caption] It was the viral video that no one knew they needed (or wanted), but here's what all know: we can never unsee it. Yesterday, when we were all minding our business, Myster Giraffe, a group of anonymous brilliant folks who "are a combination of creative thinkers, VFX gurus, and compelling storytellers," whose mantra is "where the odd is ordinary." Baby, let me tell you, the odd story they told on Thursday had us completely shook. Known for editing celebrity faces onto other celebrities bodies in numerous past viral videos, this super-talented and demented team put together a video of Megan Thee Stallion rapping during a past NPR Tiny Desk series, but with Steve Harvey's face superimposed on hers. Yes. You read that correctly. Steve Harvey's face on the Hot Girl's thick ole body, rapping to "Big Ole Freak,' talking about "sucking it," and all kinds of things I can't write on here. Take a look at this beautiful mess: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_5aK0kJskN/   The video became so popular, it had Steve Harvey trending on Twitter and folks losing their collective minds. So instantly, I reached out Myster Giraffe to get the tea on how they even came up with this concept. "The ideas generally flow from many different directions. For Myster Giraffe, it's about grabbing the one you can and holding on. Sometimes they take on a life of their own that you didn't quite expect," Myster Giraffe told HelloBeautiful. Take a look at some of their past work: https://www.instagram.com/p/B91yWXAJIAX/   Here's the mashup of Will Smith and Cardi B that put their name on the map:   https://www.instagram.com/p/Bya4OHHnk-h/   Here's what Black Twitter had to say about Steve Harvey as Megan The Stallion being a big ole freak:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Kirk Franklin , Michelle Obama , Mother's Day

Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage…
 2 hours ago
05.12.20
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 19 hours ago
05.11.20
Black Tony’s Mama Goes To Jail On Mother’s…
 20 hours ago
05.11.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 20 hours ago
05.11.20
8 items
Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With…
 22 hours ago
05.11.20
Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby…
 24 hours ago
05.11.20
Vanessa Bryant Suing LA Sheriff’s Department Over Sharing…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Trouble In Calabasas? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
12 items
Little Richard Dead: Founding Father Of Rock Passes…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
11 items
Music Icon & Rock & Roll Founding Father…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
10 items
#FruitSnackChallenge Is Showing Parents If Their Children REALLY…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
18 items
Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
Close