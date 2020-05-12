Accidental Poisonings Are On The Rise As People Stock Up On Cleaning Supplies

People are cleaning everything…literally EVERYTHING. Now, accidental poisonings are on the rise. There have many more reports of people mixing bleach with other cleaners and creating dangerous fumes. There has also been a rise in kids ingesting cleaners, many of which look like juice.
Poison center calls in Boston are up by fifty percent. The CDC says they’ve experienced a twenty percent of increased calls.
Suggestions?
- Follow label instructions.
- Don’t mix chemicals.
- Wear protective gear.
- Make sure the room you’re cleaning is properly ventilated.
- Store chemicals out of reach of children.
Read More: Durham Family Celebrates 125th Reunion Virtually
Read More: Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66
Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu
12 photos Launch gallery
Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu
1. Killer CurvesSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Haute Hazmat CoutureSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Flower PowerSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. The Bigger The Afro, The BetterSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Afro-Futuristic FashionSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. The White PartySource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Suited UpSource:WENN 7 of 12
8. Just GlowingSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Lady in RedSource:WENN 9 of 12
10. Met Gala MamaSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. Black DiamondsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Dressed In All-Black Like The OmenSource:Splash 12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark