Accidental Poisonings Are On The Rise As People Stock Up On Cleaning Supplies

Cleaning at Home

Source: PeopleImages / PeopleImages

People are cleaning everything…literally EVERYTHING. Now, accidental poisonings are on the rise. There have many more reports of people mixing bleach with other cleaners and creating dangerous fumes. There has also been a rise in kids ingesting cleaners, many of which look like juice.

Poison center calls in Boston are up by fifty percent. The CDC says they’ve experienced a twenty percent of increased calls.

Suggestions?

  • Follow label instructions.
  • Don’t mix chemicals.
  • Wear protective gear.
  • Make sure the room you’re cleaning is properly ventilated.
  • Store chemicals out of reach of children.

 

