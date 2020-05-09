CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at Age 59

Revolt TV 2014 Upfront Presentation

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Legendary music exec Andre Harrell was found dead at his apartment on Friday (May 8). He was 59 years old.

DJ D Nice confirmed the news on Instagram Live during his quarantine mix, announcing that he’d be cutting it short because the news was too much to bear. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Harrell, who founded Uptown Records and part of the Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde rap duo in the 80s, was responsible for launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Heavy D, Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and more. In 1995, he became the president and CEO of Motown Records, overseeing Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Queen Latifah, all the while launching the careers of 98 Degrees and Mario Winans. As a mentor to Diddy, he later went on to work side-by-side with the rap mogul as president of Bad Boy Records and later, vice chairman of Revolt TV & Media.

SEE ALSO: Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

Outside of his music endeavors, Harrell dabbled in film, producing Honey, which starred Jessica Alba, Strictly Business starring Tommy Davidson and Halle Berry, and created the first multicultural major network drama to hit TV: New York Undercover. 

According to reports, Harrell had been working on a TV special about Uptown with BET.

His peers have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences…

RELATED NEWS:

Rapper, Former EPMD Dancer Stezo Dead at 51

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her Car

Model and Underground Hip-Hop Star Chynna Dead At 25

Andre Harrell Relaxes In A Nightclub

Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

18 photos Launch gallery

Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

Continue reading Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop

Legendary music exec Andre Harrell has passed away at age 59. DJ D Nice confirmed the news on Instagram Live during his quarantine mix, announcing that he’d be cutting it short because the news was too much to bear. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Harrell, who founded Uptown Records and part of the Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde rap duo in the 80s, was responsible for launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Heavy D, Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and more. In 1995, he became the president and CEO of Motown Records, overseeing Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Queen Latifah, all the while launching the careers of 98 Degrees and Mario Winans. As a mentor to Diddy, he later went on to work side-by-side with the rap mogul as president of Bad Boy Records and later, vice chairman of Revolt TV & Media. According to reports, Harrell had been working on a TV special about Uptown with BET. Andre Harrell was responsible for discovering a generation of artists and his legacy will live on forever. See photos below! Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at Age 59

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at Age 59  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
18 items
Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In…
 3 hours ago
05.09.20
Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at…
 4 hours ago
05.09.20
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 8
Roy Of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75…
 9 hours ago
05.08.20
News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police…
 14 hours ago
05.08.20
Front Page News: Donald Trump’s Valet Tested Positive…
 15 hours ago
05.08.20
9 Ways To Recharge Your Mind While In…
 16 hours ago
05.08.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…
 18 hours ago
05.08.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…
 20 hours ago
05.08.20
Princess Love Has Officially Filed For Divorce From…
 20 hours ago
05.08.20
Lamplighters African Dance
Check Out This Online African Dance Class From…
 21 hours ago
05.08.20
HBO Insecure Block Party
Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy…
 21 hours ago
05.08.20
10 items
PHOTOS: Tania Williams And Lori Harvey Hanging Out…
 21 hours ago
05.08.20
Russell Simmons Defends Dating Kimora Lee Simmons As…
 22 hours ago
05.08.20
JoJo Talks ‘Good To Know’, Her Addictive Personality,…
 22 hours ago
05.08.20
Close