CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Scarface Gives Health Update, Reveals He’s On Dialysis Amid Kidney Failure

BET Hip Hop Awards Show

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

In his first interview since he revealed his shocking COVID-19 diagnosis, Brad “Scarface” Jordan made another statement that shook fans up: he’s on dialysis.

The 49-year-old explained to Willie D on his podcast that his kidneys failed and he had relapsed health-wise when the pair first spoke towards the end of March.

“I gotta change my entire diet,” Face says. “I gotta do dialysis … four times a week, three hours a day. And that’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had any kidney disease.”

Back in March, Face spoke to Willie as well as Rob G about his diagnosis, calling it the scariest thing he’s ever experienced. In the month since, Face has been back to the hospital and also shared a bit about his experience there.

“Everybody they’re putting on ventilators is f*cking dying, bro,” Face told Willie D. “I don’t think there’s any real way to treat the COVID. So I would be in the hospital on a f*cking ventilator and I would rather died at home, you know? Than a little hospital room with no toilet, no shower, no nothing, have me quarantined at the hospital. I could have just quarantined at the house. So that month I quarantined at my house was hell bro. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t breathe bro. It was the worst time of my life because I couldn’t do nothing. My kidneys failed, bro.”

He added, “Hanging on that string of death will make you appreciate life. If you let the doctors tell it, they don’t know how I’m alive.”

Face is still optimistic about living, despite his recent health scares. When asked about his upcoming 50th birthday he already knows who he’s bringing out.

“I’ma have the Tiger King at my sh*t,” he joked, referring to “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

Watch the full conversation below.

RELATED: Scarface Details Fight With Coronavirus: “It’s The Craziest Thing I’ve Seen In My Life” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Brad “Scarface” Jordan Falls Short In City Council Bid, Turner Wins Re-Election

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED APRIL 23)

Scarface Gives Health Update, Reveals He’s On Dialysis Amid Kidney Failure  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter’s Bangin’ A**…
 3 hours ago
04.27.20
Heroes In The Pandemic: Meet The Sista Behind…
 5 hours ago
04.27.20
Sorry To Bother You’s Jermaine Fowler Competes in…
 6 hours ago
04.27.20
Blue Ivy’s Hand-Washing PSA
 6 hours ago
04.27.20
Scarface Gives Health Update, Reveals He’s On Dialysis…
 6 hours ago
04.27.20
Report: Meet Hip-Hop’s Second Billionaire, Kanye West
 7 hours ago
04.27.20
Lizzo Says Self-Hatred Almost Got Her During The…
 7 hours ago
04.27.20
In Memory of His Mother, John Wall and…
 7 hours ago
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…
 7 hours ago
04.27.20
Quarantine Curls: Lalah Hathaway’s Big Chop Is Giving…
 8 hours ago
04.27.20
14 photos
Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health…
 2 days ago
04.25.20
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
A Few Radio One Midday Personalities Did The…
 3 days ago
04.27.20
Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Honor Her Late…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Close