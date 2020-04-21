CLOSE
Additional Assistance For NC Kids Eligible For Free And Reduced Lunch

Governor Roy Cooper announced today that North Carolina has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, to help families purchase food for children impacted by school closings due to COVID-19. NCDHHS is working to operationalize the program and families will begin to receive this benefit in coming weeks.

“So many families are in need, especially with so many out of work right now. This approval helps people get assistance faster to feed their families,” said Governor Cooper.

The program provides a benefit on an EBT card to North Carolina families whose children are eligible for free and reduced lunch at school. Families will receive $250 in P-EBT benefits per child, provided in two installments, with the possibility of an additional benefit if North Carolina schools are closed beyond May 15. Families will be able to use the P-EBT benefit to purchase food items at EBT authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores.

Families will not need to apply for the P-EBT program. P-EBT eligible families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing EBT card. P-EBT eligible families not already enrolled in FNS will be mailed a new EBT card in the next few weeks. Families who receive a new EBT card will receive a letter from DHHS in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.

“As our schools closed, many families across the state worried about where their next meals would come from—and we knew we had to take action,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “The P-EBT program will provide extra help buying groceries for the families of the more than 800,000 children who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.”

North Carolina is one of the first four states to receive federal approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide P-EBT benefits, which are entirely federally funded.

The new P-EBT program is in addition to other services families may be participating in. As announced previously on March 30, 2020, all families that receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) will receive the maximum amount allowed for March and April 2020 for their household size. Families are encouraged to continue utilizing feeding programs at local school and community meal sites for free, nutritious meals for children.

 

  [caption id="attachment_3072360" align="alignnone" width="682"] Source: Leon Bennett / Getty[/caption] Growing up, and even in my adult years, I had a love-hate relationship with my nose. Mostly hate, if we're going to be honest. I've always thought it was a huge distraction in the middle of my face. My goal was to save up enough money to dip off and get a nose job. No lie. Unfortunately, a lot of sistas carry this same feeling. We've become some used to the European beauty standards, that we've lacked the appropriate level of appreciation in our beautiful Black features. For centuries it was instilled in us to hate our big lips, large noses and dark skin. And as the world evolved, the love for a pronounce pout and tanner skin became a thing, our noses haven't quite on. Just look at bad they drag Ari Lennox for hers? [caption id="attachment_3111471" align="alignleft" width="694"] Source: Marsha Badger / Marsha Badger[/caption]   When it comes to our noses, society has discovered a few ways of addressing people and these insecurities. For a hefty coin, like I said before, you can go under the knife to give yourself a new nose to achieve that seemingly perfect side profile. For Black female celebrities, it almost feels like a rite of passage that once they reach a certain level of notoriety, they commence the moment with a new nose. Folks such as Patti Labelleand Janet Jackson admitting to getting rhinoplasties are rare while rumors swirl that folks like Ciara, Summer Walker and even Beyonce have a different nose now than when they first started their careers. Outside of going under the knife, there is contouring, which offers a quick, temporary and cheaper fix. Honestly, I can't afford surgery, nor a professional MUA to whittle my nose down with complicated sticks, so I am forced to embrace and work towards accepting my features. But something happened that made me realize that I don't need to be forced to accept anything. My nose is beautiful as is. See, on Sunday, popular beauty blogger and influencer Jackie Aina casually tweeted a collage of her self with the caption, "black nose check." https://twitter.com/jackieaina/status/1249426666088091648 Then something funny happened. It TOOK OFF! With more than 67K likes, 5K retweets and nearly 1700 replies, the post made its rounds inspiring black women from all over the world to post selfies that highlighted their amazingly beautiful and natural noses. A movement was born and what an empowering movement is has become! All of a sudden, there was this influx of stories about why they once hated their nose and how they've learned to embrace it. Some women talked about their parents being the source of their insecurity while others maintain that they always have, and always will love their noses. Whatever the reason, Jackie's post united and encouraged us to affirm our divine beauty. That's the thing: there is an undeniable magic behind Black women that is so powerful. Movements like this that call for us to embrace our beauty can allow an opportunity for society's beauty standards to shift. We saw this with the natural hair movement that started on the ground and then over time, the representation of kinks and curls began to show up in movies, television, award shows, red carpets, and magazines. Moving forward, I wonder how loving the roundness of our noses can challenge society? Time will only tell, but for now, I am enamored with Jackie's "black nose check" tweet. It made me a hard look at my relationship with my face and the language I've been using when I refer to and describe my features.  Now, I am clear: I love my big, beautiful nose and this post has inspired me not to hide it behind makeup or filters. Goodbye to negativity and hello to acceptance. Thank you, Jackie! Take a look at other beautiful Black women participating in the "black nose check":

 

