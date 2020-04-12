CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Headed To Shop At The Fresh Market? You’re Going To Need A Face Mask!

Ham and turkey on serving trays

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Starting Tuesday, The Fresh Market, a North Carolina-based grocery chain, will require all shoppers to wear some sort of face covering.

 

 

 

President Barack Obama and Family

Remember When The Obamas Were In The White House On Easter? Yeah, We Do Too.

30 photos Launch gallery

Remember When The Obamas Were In The White House On Easter? Yeah, We Do Too.

Continue reading Remember When The Obamas Were In The White House On Easter? Yeah, We Do Too.

Remember When The Obamas Were In The White House On Easter? Yeah, We Do Too.

[caption id="attachment_3109076" align="alignleft" width="924"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] As many of us know, today is Easter, the glorious day that Jesus rose from the dead. PRAISE! Because this is a day that sadly because of the coronavirus crisis people will have to worship at home with their families, or even alone, we wanted to share some goodness, something that makes us at HelloBeautiful feel warm and fuzzy inside. The Obamas. But most specifically, them at Easter. During those 8 years, the first Black First Family made this glorious holy day such an amazing and day. From their annual Easter Egg roll to going to church to leading a prayer breakfast, there was always so much joy, great fashion (thanks Michelle) and a feeling of kindness and positivity. Something the family that currently occupies the White House just isn't capable of giving. So to celebrate them and to reminisce about when the world felt a little better and more kind, here are 30 of our favorite Easter pics of Barack, Michelle, Sasha, Malia and dem dogs, living their best life, spreading joy and reminding us what this holiday means. Enjoy!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Face Mask , The Fresh Market

Videos
Latest
Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout…
 2 days ago
04.10.20
Get That Super Glow! How & Why To…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
TBT: 10 Throwback Shows That Were Binge Worthy…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Beloved Mississippi Barber Dies From COVID-19, Days After…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Drake Has A Hermès Birkin Bag Collection He…
 3 days ago
04.09.20
BeBe Winans Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19,…
 3 days ago
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…
 3 days ago
04.09.20
Chynna Rogers Dies At 25
 4 days ago
04.10.20
50 Cent Gets The Greenlight From Starz To…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
The Love We Need: La La Anthony Is…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Power Star Rotimi Talks Helping Creatives During Pandemic,…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Kevin Hart Partners With Beyond Burgers To Aid…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Close