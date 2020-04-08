CLOSE
A Duke Expert Says There Are 4 Things That Need To Happen Before We Get Back To “Normal”

We’re all waiting to find out when we get back to normal. Mark McClellan, director of the Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University who served as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the SARS outbreak in 2003, says there are 4 things that need to happen.

Those things are:

  • Hospitals must be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization without resorting to crisis standards of care.
  • A state needs to be able to test at least everyone who has symptoms.
  • A state must be able to monitor all confirmed cases and their contacts.
  • A continuous reduction in cases needs to last at least 14 days.

 

 

@NeeShelll in Marathon Clothing

#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

10 photos Launch gallery

#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

Continue reading #TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle’s Death

#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

[caption id="attachment_3100590" align="aligncenter" width="884"] Source: @NeeShelll / Instagram[/caption] As #TheMarathonContinues, we remember the legacy rapper, father and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle left behind through music, culture and fashion. Following his death, sales for his clothing line The Marathon Clothing spiked, shutting down the online store and making many of the items hot ticket items. Nipsey's life was taken right in front his Marathon store, which was located in the heart of Crenshaw Boulevard. Before his untimely passing, Hussle was also working on a collection with PUMA.  Lauren London worked to later release the PUMA x The Marathon Continues collaboration, starring in the commerical. On the one year anniversary of Nip’s passing, we highlight dope women on social media sporting The Marathon Clothing line - or any custom Nip-inspired pieces - as they pay their respects to the fallen hero of Crenshaw. Did we mention that the site has 20% off?

 

