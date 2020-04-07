CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Release Date Pushed Back To September Due To COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie release dates are being shifted. Jordan Peele’s Candyman remake had a highly anticipated release date of June 12th and was expected to be a summer box office hit. Social distancing and quarantine orders have led to its release being pushed back to the fall. According to Deadline, the black horror film will hit theaters on September 25th.

Candyman, which is directed by Nia DaCosta, is revamping the 1992 film about a murderous man who is brought to life when you look in the mirror and say his name five times. After he appears, he kills whoever summoned him. The reboot takes place in gentrified Chicago in the Cabrini Green housing projects just like the original flick. The cast finds themselves horrified as the spirit of the heinous figure is awakened as his roots are rediscovered against his will. Yayha Abdul-Mateen’s character Anthony McCoy uses the monster as artistic inspiration. He quickly regrets using him as his muse as his fears overcome the grim legend’s influence.

“He’s an artist who lives in the neighborhood and part of the movie is him figuring out his place there as a black gentrifier,” DaCosta told Empire Magazine. “His identity is a really cool part of this film.”

DaCosta added that remaking the movie also gives her and Peele the opportunity to correct a few things the original movie got wrong about race.

“When you look at it through a modern lens, some of the politics don’t really land the way we’d like them to today,” she added. “[Our Candyman is] definitely a sense of taking ownership, [of] telling a black story about black people and casting black people as leads.”

Candyman also stars Teyonnah Parris, Colman Domingo, and Nathan Stewart Jarrett.

The trailer for the “spiritual sequel” was released back in February and featured a spooky rendition of Destiny’s Child’s 1999 hit “Say My Name.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Release Date Pushed Back To September Due To COVID-19  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

