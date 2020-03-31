CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Alicia Keys Talks About Considering Abortion In New Book [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys opens up about contemplating her second pregnancy with her husband Swizz Beats due to wanting to make music.  The team discusses whether this should have been public knowledge or was it a private moment that shouldn’t have shared since she did proceed to have her son, Genesis.

In other baby news, Letoya Luckett announced that she’s having a baby boy and DJ Diplo also welcomes a son with a former Miss Trinidad.

 

Close