CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Johnston County Shooting Leaves A Man And Woman Dead And 1 Man Injured

Patrick Connor Cook County Police Department officer

Source: Mia Irizarry / Mia Irizarry

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office 21-year-old Lindsay Webb and 23-year-old William Parker were found dead at the home and a man was found injured. The shooting took place in Johnston County on Tuesday. Deputies arrived at the Clayton home around 2:45.  It was reported that the shooting was domestic-related and the two people knew each other.  A 45-year-old man was also shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. He was treated for his injuries. Read the full story in the link below.

Source: abc11.com

 

Johnston County Shooting Leaves A Man And Woman Dead And 1 Man Injured  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
2 items
Drake, J.Cole & The Weeknd FaceTimed Child Battling…
 3 hours ago
04.01.20
9 Ways To Relieve Stress & Anxiety In…
 3 hours ago
04.01.20
Jay-Z, Rihanna Donate $1 Million Each For Coronavirus…
 4 hours ago
04.01.20
Close-Up Of Burning Candle In Darkroom
Tamia and Deborah Cox sing uplifting song “Count…
 24 hours ago
03.31.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
DJ Jazzy Jeff Has Been Very Sick Many…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Local Transit Bus Driver Had COVID-19 Symptoms While…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
The Dress Serena Williams Was Going To Wear…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Governor Northam Of Virginia Issues Stay At Home…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
5 items
Ashanti Is Social Distancing & Making It Look…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Close