According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office 21-year-old Lindsay Webb and 23-year-old William Parker were found dead at the home and a man was found injured. The shooting took place in Johnston County on Tuesday. Deputies arrived at the Clayton home around 2:45. It was reported that the shooting was domestic-related and the two people knew each other. A 45-year-old man was also shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. He was treated for his injuries. Read the full story in the link below.

Source: abc11.com

Johnston County Shooting Leaves A Man And Woman Dead And 1 Man Injured was originally published on thelightnc.com

Jerry Smith

