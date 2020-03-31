CLOSE
How To Talk To Your Kids About The Coronavirus

Parents and their two children eating ice cream cones

Source: Purestock / Getty

We want to make sure our kids are informed about everything happening in the world, but you don’t want to overwhelm them. Here are some tips about talking to your kids about he pandemic.

 

 

"Love And Hip Hop" Miami Screening

All The Looks From The 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Reunion

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Looks From The 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Reunion

Continue reading All The Looks From The ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Reunion

All The Looks From The 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Reunion

The sun has set on this season of Love & Hip Hop Miami and the cast gathered for their final hoorah at the reunion where they showed up and showed out in various fashions. Feathers, fringe and glitter seemed to be a trend among the cast while some, Bobby Lytes kept it classic in Chanel. Trina kept it cute in Versace and Sukihana gave us Grecian vibes. Despite Stevie's J's unwanted opinion about the hair and makeup on the show, everyone's face and hair looked flawless. Keep scrolling to see everyone's reunion show looks.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Coronavirus , kids

