Charlie Wilson Invites Fans And Music Lovers To His ‘LOVE Stream-Live On Instagram’ Thursday At 2P/5E

A number of artists, like John Legend and Anthony Hamilton have been entertaining themselves and their fans by performing their hits on Instagram Live. R&B icon Charlie Wilson has added his name to the list of IG Live concerts and issued a special invite for his fans and music lovers. He wants people everywhere to join him, today, Thursday, March 26, 2020 for “Charlie Wilson’s LOVE Stream-Live on Instagram.”

Uncle Charlie will be sharing love with his fans as he lifts spirits through music and conversation.

It’s happening today! Thursday, March 26, 2020, 2:00 pm PST / 5:00 pm EST. You don’t want to miss it so make sure you’re following him on Instagram.

Music is quite literally the soundtrack of our lives. R&B has such a diverse, ever changing, but yet familiar sound, that it's always a good genre choice. R&B was born in the 1940s and has been reinvented by artists over the decades. The 60's was lead by Sam Cooke and Chubby Checker. By the late 1980s R&B and hip-hop had somewhat meshed to create more of an edgy sound. This continued through the 2010s, now, some of the new voices of R&B sound like they're bringing back the  sound of early R&B. The names you'll find here are not the popular front runners like H.E.R or Daniel Caesar. These artists will add some serious flavor to your playlist. Make sure you check out our list for the Soul and Funk lovers too!

