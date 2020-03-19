CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of Exposure to COVID-19

Cincinnati Music Festival

Source: CMF / CMF

A Wake County resident who attended The Millennium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was symptomatic while attending the event.

The person was at the concert from 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 13, to midnight Saturday, March 14. The individual had floor seats in Section 5 but moved throughout the crowd during the show.

“Because the crowd was so mobile, it would be very difficult determine who came within six feet of the affected person for 10 minutes or more,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “If you went to the show and spent time on the floor, you may be at risk of exposure.”

The Wake County Public Health Division has set up a special information line for people who attended the show or worked at PNC Arena on March 13. Affected Wake County residents can call 919-857-9375.

Wake County is also emailing anyone who bought tickets to the concert to inform them about the situation advise them on next steps.

At this time, the county does not believe anyone at PNC Arena outside of the above-mentioned timeframe was at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Millennium Tour 2020 featured Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti and other early-2000s R&B and hip-hop artists. Show promoters have rescheduled upcoming tour dates in response to circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

 

Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Spring Celebration

Debbie Allen's Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

20 photos Launch gallery

Debbie Allen's Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

Continue reading Debbie Allen’s Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

Debbie Allen's Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

Like I wrote earlier today, trying to find joy, outside of binge-watching Netflix and binging your quarantine snacks, there has to be a way to find some joy while we're all quarantined in our homes due to coronavirus. That, and with us being stuck inside, getting those workouts in is even harder since fitness clubs, yoga studios and even local parks have been temporality closed. Enter: Debbie Allen, who on March 17, announced that she was giving a free dance class on IG. "FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor," she wrote on social media.  https://www.instagram.com/p/B91oWjUj0J2/   Babeeee, was I more than excited to see this news! And today, the iconic "Fame" dancer and "Grey's Anatomy" actress and director DID NOT disappoint! Giving a 45-minute sweat-bursting session tat felt straight out of Alvin Ailey, the 70-year-old, who has the energy of a 22-year-old, wore us ragged to the tunes of Mariah Carey, Beyonce and Whitney Houston to name a few. Here are a few clips: https://twitter.com/ashleylatruly/status/1240376571686518787?s=20 https://twitter.com/tiannalachan/status/1240414499888402432?s=20 https://twitter.com/TheOfficialTami/status/1240410985715970054?s=20 (Watch Broadway World's recap and video of her class in its entirety here.)   Here she is at the end, telling us to stretch and breathe LOL   https://www.instagram.com/p/B948JKMBNQ8/   Of course, Black women flocked to Twitter to talk about how much happiness this class brought, that and how tired they were afterward! Take a scroll below to see all the hilarious responses:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Millenium Tour , PNC Arena

Videos
Latest
Crowd Moments
Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of…
 30 mins ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 9 hours ago
03.19.20
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On…
 9 hours ago
03.19.20
Inspiration For Isolation: These Books Will Totally Help…
 9 hours ago
03.19.20
Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert
 9 hours ago
03.19.20
Working Mom- Raleigh’s Police Chief Deck-Brown
 10 hours ago
03.19.20
18 Memes That Only The Painfully Awkward Will…
 10 hours ago
03.19.20
U.S. Proposal To Give $500 Billion To American…
 10 hours ago
03.19.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 1 day ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Close