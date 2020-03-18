Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance Class On Instagram Live!

When times get tough, we can count on Debbie Allen. The superstar announced on Instagram that she’s offering a free, live dance call on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. Are you ready?
The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The 'Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks
40 photos Launch gallery
The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The 'Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks
