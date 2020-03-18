CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance Class On Instagram Live!

''Fame'' Screening At The Paris Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

When times get tough, we can count on Debbie Allen. The superstar announced on Instagram that she’s offering a free, live dance call on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. Are you ready?

 

 

 

Yeah, The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But They Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The 'Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

40 photos Launch gallery

The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The 'Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

Continue reading The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The ‘Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The 'Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

[caption id="attachment_3088555" align="alignleft" width="837"] Source: GETTY/WENN / Getty/WENN[/caption] Thanks to coronavirus, let's just call 2020 the year of canceled! From the NBA season to March Madness to the school year, everything has been put on hold since the pandemic hit a few weeks ago. That also includes the 2020 Met Gala. As we previously reported, the announcement was made on Monday (March 16) days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered Americans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus. “In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a spokesperson from the MET told Vogue. Vogue EIC Anna Wintour stressed that this was the "responsible decision." “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote. With more than 6,500 people dead and nearly 200,000 people infected worldwide, Wintour is doing the thing. And while we don't know when this annual fashion fete will ever happen, here's what we do know: the coronavirus pandemic can't take away all that past #BlackFashionExcellence! So from Lupita to Rihanna to Lizzo to Tracee, here are some of the best Met Gala lewks over the years to tide us over. Enjoy!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

class , Dance , debbie allen

Videos
Latest
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 3 hours ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 4 hours ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has The World…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Medical equipment to check hart health
Nikia Vaughan Talks The Urgency To Still Donate…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Donnell Rawlings Talks Podcasting, Troll Etiquette & A…
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
23 items
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store…
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Dr. Lowe-Payne Shares Info. On Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.18.20
SHUTDOWN: Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to…
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Close