John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram Live For Everyone Stuck At Home

Looks like it’s going to be a good week for celebrity entertainment! Yesterday, John Legend gave us a home concert with wife, Chrissy Teigen. Later today, Debbie Allen is giving us a free dance class on her Instagram live. It’s their way of helping since we’re all stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
In case you missed John’s live stream, check it out below.
Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Hair And Fashion Moments
10 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Hair And Fashion Moments
1. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2017Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE 44TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE 26TH ANNUAL PAN AFRICAN FILM FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. TAMAR BRAXTON AT NBA ALL STAR WEEKEND, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE PRETTYLITTLETHING X KARL KANI EVENT, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. TAMAR BRAXTON AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. TAMAR BRAXTON AT WE TV'S "BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES" SEASON 6 PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. TAMAR BRAXTON AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark