John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram Live For Everyone Stuck At Home

89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Looks like it’s going to be a good week for celebrity entertainment! Yesterday, John Legend gave us a home concert with wife, Chrissy Teigen. Later today, Debbie Allen is giving us a free dance class on her Instagram live. It’s their way of helping since we’re all stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you missed John’s live stream, check it out below.

 

 

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Hair And Fashion Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Hair And Fashion Moments

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Hair And Fashion Moments

Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Hair And Fashion Moments

[caption id="attachment_3084399" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Tamar Braxton is a force to be reckoned with. If you’ve ever needed an example of a strong, opinionated, resilient black woman, she fits the bill. As a Braxton sister, she’s lived her life in the public eye. We’ve witnessed her marriage to Vince Herbert and birth of her first son Logan. We’ve celebrated her chart topping hits and stint as a talk show host on The View. We’ve also been part of the unfortunate lows of her career like being hospitalized for an extended period of time, going through a public divorce, and being fired from her hosting gig. Despite it all, Tamar has survived some of her toughest days and looked damn good doing it. At one point, the songbird shaved off all of her hair giving us one of her greatest beauty looks to date. You know what they say about a woman who cuts her hair; she is ready to change her life.  Now Tamar looked good before the cut, but afterwards her beauty elevated to another level. She’s also known to pull out all the stops when it comes to her media appearances. She is not afraid to show some skin, or go sheer. In honor of her 43rd birthday (3/17), we're revisiting 10 of Tamar Braxton's best hair and fashion moments.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Close