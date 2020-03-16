CLOSE
1 Death And 51 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Virginia

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are currently 51 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Commonwealth. Over 400 people have already been tested for the virus.

Anyone feeling unwell is urged to contact their healthcare provider or go to the hospital for treatment.

The virus was first detected in Fairfax County earlier this month. Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency in Virginia last Thursday (March 12), at the time there were at least 17 positive cases.

Over the weekend the Commonwealth reported its first death due to the virus. According to the Virginia Dept. of Health,  the patient was a man in his 70s. It is not sure how the man initially contracted the virus.

You can find more information on the coronavirus at the Virginia Department of Health.

 

