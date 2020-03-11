CLOSE
Coronavirus Officially Declared A Pandemic By World Health Organization

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic today. The WHO went on to say that there are still things that countries around the world can do.

In a statement today, the WHO chief said, “We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” he said. “We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

 

 

