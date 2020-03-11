Coronavirus Officially Declared A Pandemic By World Health Organization

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic today. The WHO went on to say that there are still things that countries around the world can do.
In a statement today, the WHO chief said, “We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”
“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” he said. “We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”
Happy Birthday Sis! 15 Times Janet Mock Stunted On The Red Carpet
15 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Sis! 15 Times Janet Mock Stunted On The Red Carpet
1. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast GalaSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards LuncheonSource:WENN 3 of 15
4. 2019 Writers Guild AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating CampSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. FX Networks Season 2 Premiere of PoseSource:WENN 6 of 15
7. Red Carpet Event For PoseSource:WENN 7 of 15
8. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN 8 of 15
9. Walt Disney Television Emmy PartySource:WENN 9 of 15
10. FOX, FX And Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards After PartySource:Getty 10 of 15
11. 76th Annual Golden Globe awardsSource:WENN 11 of 15
12. 30th Annual GLAAD Media AwardsSource:WENN 12 of 15
13. 2019 Time 100 GalaSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. 2018 Academy AwardsSource:WENN 14 of 15
15. 2017 CFDA Fashion AwardsSource:Getty 15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark