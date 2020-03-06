Chatham County Man Who Visited Italy Tested Positive For Coronovirus

We now have a second confirmed case of the coronovirus in our area. A Chatham County man has tested positive after visiting Italy.
According to ABC11, the man had mild, flu-like symptoms for two days while visiting in Italy. Upon improving, the man flew home. He is currently isolated in his home.
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t For Upcoming 'Black-ish' Episode
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t For Upcoming 'Black-ish' Episode
