Chatham County Man Who Visited Italy Tested Positive For Coronovirus

Commuters wear face masks on Moscow Underground

Source: Sergei Fadeichev / Getty

We now have a second confirmed case of the coronovirus in our area. A Chatham County man has tested positive after visiting Italy.

According to ABC11, the man had mild, flu-like symptoms for two days while visiting in Italy. Upon improving, the man flew home. He is currently isolated in his home.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

