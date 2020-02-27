CLOSE
Elderly Couple Mistaken For Bank Robbers; Husband Can’t See, Wife Can Barely Walk

This was a horrible case of mistaken identity.

Ottis Dugar who is 86, and his  wife Demitri who is 67 were mistaken for bank robbers after leaving a bank in Illinois. The two great-grandparents were detained for almost an hour before a teller finally told police that they had the wrong people.

The wife said, “He can’t see to drive! And I can’t even walk fast, less only run. But we’re bank robbers.”

 

 

