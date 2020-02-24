You Still Have Time To Register For Kickball And Softball In Wake Forest

Registration continues through Saturday, Feb. 29, for several Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department-sponsored adult leagues, including:

Men’s Competitive Softball

Men’s Recreational Softball

Co-Rec Adult Softball

Co-Rec Kickball

Online registration for all leagues is available at http://bit.ly/WFAdultAthletics. Registration information is also available at the Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road.

The entry fee the softball leagues is $550 per team while the fee for the kickball league is $225 per team. These leagues are limited to participants ages 18 and older.

Anyone interested in participating in any of these leagues can sign up as a free agent, then be assigned to a team in need of players. To register as a free agent, complete the online registration form at http://bit.ly/WFFreeAgent.

For more information, contact Recreation Specialist KP Kilpatrick at 919-435-9457 or kkilpatrick@wakeforestnc.gov.

