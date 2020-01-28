Deborah Cox Drops New Video To Single “Easy Way” {VIDEO}

CLOSE
Deborah Cox Drops New Video To Single "Easy Way"

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Deborah Cox debuts a video to her heartfelt single, “Easy Way” written by songwriter, producer, and artist Rico Love. The single will be apart of her long-anticipated seventh studio album a follow-up to her 2008 LP “The Promise”.

The Grammy-nominated songstress explains why she has always been an advocate of love, “My purpose has always been to speak about commitment and unconditional love.”

