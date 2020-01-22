Student Won’t Be Able To Walk At Graduation Unless He Cuts Locs

Deandre Arnold, a Texas student, has been suspended and told that he won’t be allowed to walk at graduation unless he cuts his locs. Many people who have spoken out in support of Deandre believes that this isn’t just a hair issue, but a race issue.
The school board in charge of deciding this issues insists that race isn’t an issue.
“There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing of the hair. Our policy limits the length. It’s been that way for 30 years,” according to Superintendent Greg Poole.
