KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Congratulations are in order for powerhouse singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zakariah David. Just a few weeks after their one year anniversary, the couple has welcomed a baby boy this week.

Keke made the announcement of Ke’Riah Darring’s birth on social media two days ago. Ke’Riah, however, was born on January 6th.

My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood

So sweet! Keke didn’t miss a beat this pregnancy it seems, as she was still touring and singing wherever she was booked!

The 7lb 11ounce baby boy is the youngest of 10 siblings. Wyatt and David jumped the broom in November of 2018, a few weeks after she gave birth to her 9th child.

Congrats to them!

