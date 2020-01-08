Rob Kardashian Wants To Reduce Blac Chyna’s Custody Of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian is asking the courts to reduce Blac Chyna’s custody time with their daughter Dream. Rob is requesting primary custody and wants Blac Chyna’s custody time to be reduced to weekends. According to Page Six, he wants a nanny to accompany dream on the weekend visits with Chyna to act as a supervisor. He also wants the nanny to be able to cancel the visitation if there is violence in front of Dream.

Rob is also requesting that Blac Chyna undergo drug and alcohol tests within minutes of Dream’s arrival for visitation. He alleges that Chyna is abusing drugs and alcohol and has strangers in the home, according to TMZ. He is also accusing Blac Chyna of exhibiting violent behavior around Dream. According to TMZ, Rob is concerned about Chyna having allegedly hurled knives and lit candles at people in her home.

Rob is also saying that Dream’s behavior has changed. He alleges that Dream has been”naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her,” according to TMZ. Rob also alleges that Dream’s hygiene suffers when she is with Chyna. Specifically, he has expressed concerns about the cleanliness of her teeth, hair and nails. He also claims that Dream has begun using profane language.

Khloe Kardashian has also said that Dream seems more aggressive after she’s been around Chyna.

