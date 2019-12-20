Kim Kardashian Denies Blackface In New Photos…You Be The Judge

Kim Kardashian recently posted pictures of herself from a cover shoot for 7Hollywood Magazine. Her look was supposed to channel old Hollywood, but many felt her look was channeling Black women. With noticeably darker skin and a very Diahann Carroll-looking wig, many on social media felt that Kim was trying to look Black.
According to Page Six, a source close to Kim said, “It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image. There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural. “People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent.”
Kim Kardashian Didn't Learn From Her Last Blackface Incident, Proceeds To Get Dragged By The Internet Again For Blackfishing
