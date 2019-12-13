Oops! Bank Deposited $37 Million In Woman’s Account

Ever had one of those moments when the bank accidentally deposited an extra $37 million into your bank account??
Me either. But it happened to a woman named Ruth in Dallas, Texas. She checked her account and was a bit surprised to discover a deposit of $37 million.
Happy Birthday, NeNe! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us "Rich Bitch" Vibes
15 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday, NeNe! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us "Rich Bitch" Vibes
1. NENE LEAKES AT THE ELLE, E! AND IMG NYFW KICK-OFF EVENT, 2017Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. NENE LEAKES AT MERCEDES-BENZ AWARDS VIEWING PARTY, 2017Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. NENE LEAKES DURING A REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA PROMO SHOT, 2017Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. NENE LEAKES ESSENCE MAGAZINE CELEBRATES OCTOBER COVER STAR KANDI BURRUSS, 2017Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. NENE LEAKES AT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND'S 31ST ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA , 2018Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2018Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. NENE LEAKES SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION, 2019Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. NENE LEAKES SIRIUSXM AT SUPER BOWL LIII, 2019Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. NENE LEAKES AT THE 145tTH KENTUCKY DERBY, 2019Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. NENE LEAKES AT THE INAUGURAL SNOBALL FOR THE STREET DREAMZ FOUNDATION, 2019Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. NENE LEAKES ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark