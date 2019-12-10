CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

1,800 Angels Still Need To Be Adopted For Christmas

Multi-ethnic children holding Christmas gifts

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

The Wake County Salvation Army is still looking for angels to be adopted for Christmas. The Angel Tree is located in Crabtree Valley Mall near the Lego store and and at Triangle Town Center near Barnes and Noble.

The Salvation Army started out with about 8000 Angels in November. But there are still lots of kids who still need Christmas gifts. The deadline for turning the gifts in is this Friday, December 13th.

You can also adopt an Angel on the website.

 

 

The Maxim Big Game Experience

Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

15 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

[caption id="attachment_3066182" align="aligncenter" width="664"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Teyana Taylor has to be the most underrated entertainers out there. For one, her vocals are out of this world. Two, she is an amazing dancer who has choreographed for artists like Beyoncé. Three, have you seen those abs? The cheekbones? Those full lips? This woman is physically perfect. Four, she’s a pretty good actress! She’s taken roles that show she has good acting range to her.  Teyana has accomplished so much and she hasn’t even hit 30 yet. One thing she has mastered the art of is swapping between her tomboy look and her glamorous look. From her days on My Super Sweet Sixteen, Teyana was known to be more into her sneakers than shoes. As she got older, she traded in the sweat suits and fitteds for short skirts and high heels. Now at age 29, she has showed us how to successfully do both - and look good doing it. As a matter of fact, Teyana is one of the freshest dressers out there. She can literally make any guy look in the mirror, rethink his wardrobe, go home, and change. In honor of her 29th birthday, we're checking out 15 times Teyana gave us Androgynous and Glamour Girl realness.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Angel Tree , raleigh , Salvation Army , Wake County

Videos
Latest
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 6 hours ago
12.10.19
Syleena Johnson Shows Off Stunning 50 Pound Weight…
 6 hours ago
12.10.19
Singer Jac Ross Makes His Long-Awaited Debut At…
 6 hours ago
12.10.19
That’s How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The…
 7 hours ago
12.10.19
K. Michelle Poses In Her Underwear To Bare…
 7 hours ago
12.10.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…
 7 hours ago
12.10.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 7 hours ago
12.10.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘The Batman’ Movie Adds Peter…
 7 hours ago
12.10.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: This Is What Jennifer Lopez…
 7 hours ago
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers
 7 hours ago
12.10.19
LIZZO
How Do We Feel About Lizzo Having Her…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close