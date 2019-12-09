CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Oops! Walmart Apologizes For Sweater Featuring Santa & Cocaine

Man wearing Christmas sweater, smiling, studio shot

Source: Scott Kleinman / Getty

Walmart has issued an apology after discovering that they were selling a Christmas sweater that featured Santa and, what appears to be, lines of cocaine.

In the statement, Walmart says “These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website. We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

The caption for the item on the website reads, “We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.”

 

US-PEOPLE-PAGEANT-MISS-UNIVERSE

Zozibini Tunzi's Coiled Tapered Cut Was The Perfect Place For The Miss Universe Crown

10 photos Launch gallery

Zozibini Tunzi's Coiled Tapered Cut Was The Perfect Place For The Miss Universe Crown

Continue reading Zozibini Tunzi’s Coiled Tapered Cut Was The Perfect Place For The Miss Universe Crown

Zozibini Tunzi's Coiled Tapered Cut Was The Perfect Place For The Miss Universe Crown

[caption id="attachment_3066510" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty[/caption] We could watch the footage over and over again. Two women hold hands, circled by a camera capturing their emotions. There's a pregnant pause. Then, her name is announced. The bends of Zozibini Tunzi's lips curve up toward her cheeks. She gasps as the crown is planted atop her coiled taper cut. In that moment, she became a symbol of beauty for little Black girls who've never seen their coarse hair or skin color on the main stage in such a way. "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful," said Zozibini in one of her category answers. The pageant queen has dedicated her life to dismantling gender stereotypes and advocating for women's rights, a pillar on her road to the crown. Combined with her grace, poise and strong answers that reinforced women should be leaders, she was able to sashay her way to the title of Miss Universe. "I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time – not because we don't want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings on the world, and that we should be given every opportunity, and that is what we should be teaching these young girls – to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself." Zozibini posted a message to her social media accounts following her monumental win. "May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B512-ToD3qK/ Zozibini was crowned Miss South Africa 2019 in August, the win that paved the way to her becoming Miss Universe. Zozibini defeated Miss Puerto Rico in the final segment to win the crown. More photos of Zozibini Tunzi, below:    

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

cocaine , Santa , Sweater , walmart

Videos
Latest
LIZZO
How Do We Feel About Lizzo Having Her…
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music…
 8 hours ago
12.09.19
Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The…
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
Chance The Rapper Talks Social Impact In His…
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s…
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her…
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were…
 10 hours ago
12.09.19
“New Jack City” Actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney Talks…
 10 hours ago
12.09.19
Break Out Singer Jorja Smith Talks Social Anxiety,…
 10 hours ago
12.09.19
Meet The First Black Ballerina To Dance The…
 10 hours ago
12.09.19
Bobby V Is Striving For Legendary Status [#UrbanOneHonors…
 10 hours ago
12.09.19
BET’s ‘Twas The Chaos Before Christmas Cast’ Talks…
 10 hours ago
12.09.19
7 Classic Holiday TV Specials That Remind You…
 11 hours ago
12.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close