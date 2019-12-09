Oops! Walmart Apologizes For Sweater Featuring Santa & Cocaine

Walmart has issued an apology after discovering that they were selling a Christmas sweater that featured Santa and, what appears to be, lines of cocaine.
In the statement, Walmart says “These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website. We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”
The caption for the item on the website reads, “We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.”
