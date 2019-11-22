CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen & Slim’ Is Paying Homage To Diddy

The film's costume designer, Shiona Turini, wanted to give a huge shout out to Sean John and what that iconic fashion line meant to Black folks.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith Queen & Slim Images

Source: Andre D. Wagner/ Universal Pictures / Courtesy NBC Universal

Having seen Queen & Slim, I have to tell you it’s a must-see.

The film, starring Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith, not only makes a profound statement with its themes of Black love, resilience and the power of protest but so does its dope fashion.

Like everything in Melina Matsoukas directorial debut, the signature red velour tracksuit Daniel’s character rocks for two-thirds of the film has a deeper meaning, which according to the film’s costume designer Shiona Turini is paying homage to a certain rapper/producer.

“We definitely wanted a Sean John moment,” Turini recently told the Wall Street Journal. “Puff, [Sean “Puffy” Combs], he’s a legend. What was a tracksuit before Sean John? He revolutionized what a tracksuit means in our community.”

For those who might not remember, which you all should, Sean John was the leisure fashion line the music mogul started in 1999 and revolutionized the way that hip-hop, fashion and men’s leisurewear merged together in the industry. And as Refinery 29 pointed out, “in 2004, Combs was named Menswear Designer of the Year, beating Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.”

"Jay-Z Fade To Black" Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Gregory Pace / Getty

Turini, who has styled the likes of Beyonce for the Formation” video and episodes of Issa Rae’s Insecure, also worked with other Black designers including such as Dapper DanPyer Moss, Brother Vellies, and TyLynn Nguyen.

According to Turini, the clothes she chose for each character was also a reflection of who they are at the moment.

“Clothes send a very strong message,” Turini told WSJ.

“For me, and I feel like for Queen, it is a part of our personality. It speaks volumes when you walk into a room, when you go out on a date. It says so much without you having to say anything.”

As we previously reported, the film, written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and helmed by “Lemonade” director Melina Matsoukas, centers on an Ohio couple who, on their first date, get pulled over by a white cop and end up shooting and killing him in self-defense. Soon after, the two are put on America’s Most Wanted list, go on the run, yet find allies that empathize and understand the all too common plight of police brutality and racism.

Take a look:

The film will open nationwide on November 27.

RELATED NEWS:

Lewk Of The Week: Jodie Turner-Smith Is A Goddess In Gucci At ‘Queen &amp; Slim’ Premiere

‘Queen &amp; Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making

“For Us, This Is A Rally Cry, This Is Protest Art”: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen &amp; Slim’

Louis Vuitton Unveils Louis Vuitton X: An Immersive Journey - Arrivals

Come Through Sis! 'Queen And Slim's' Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood's New It Girl

15 photos Launch gallery

Come Through Sis! 'Queen And Slim's' Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood's New It Girl

Continue reading Come Through Sis! ‘Queen And Slim’s’ Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood’s New It Girl

Come Through Sis! 'Queen And Slim's' Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood's New It Girl

[caption id="attachment_3062317" align="alignleft" width="891"] Source: Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures[/caption] If 2019 is the year of anyone, it's gotta be Jodie Turner-Smith. From the covers of Essence and Elle Magazine to the upcoming film Queen and Slim, the stunning melanated actress has been everywhere! The film, written by Emmy winner l and helmed by "Lemonade" director Melina Matsoukas, centers on an Ohio couple who, on their first date, get pulled over by a white cop and end up shooting and killing him in self-defense. Soon after, the two are put on America’s Most Wanted list, go on the run, yet find allies that empathize and understand the all too common plight of police brutality and racism. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6Th84oGDno   On the message of the film, Jodie told ELLE, "The act of committing that type of violence is not something that is glorified, but it’s really a comment on how black people are put in this kind of life-or-death situation way too often. These people make the radical choice to survive, even when it means doing something so horrible that there’s no coming back from it. Even thinking about the concept raises the hairs on my arms, because it really is a film about black survival at all costs.”   https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ZxFqHAuQA/?utm_source=ig_embed   For the November issue of Essence, the 33-year-old opened up feeling nervous about working for Lena and Melania, who are so incredibly talented. "All these powerful women are doing this project, and I was like, How do I get invited?... Honest to God, I’m terrified.”   https://www.instagram.com/p/B35Em-pgBZ2/   Well, given the early reviews of the film and the Black Twitter response, Jodie has nothing to be terrified of. She is truly Hollywood's new It Girl. So to celebrate that status, here are 15 times she rocked the red carpet, the screen and beyond:

Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen & Slim’ Is Paying Homage To Diddy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o,…
 49 mins ago
11.22.19
Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen…
 59 mins ago
11.22.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 1 hour ago
11.22.19
A Super Hero Without Powers: The Working Woman…
 3 hours ago
11.22.19
It’s About Time: Victoria’s Secret Cancels It’s Annual…
 4 hours ago
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Your List Of Free Weekend Events And Holiday…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Heart Eyes: Normani Announced As The First Ever…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Study: Doctors Should Discuss Hair Worries With Black…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Disney+ Viewers Call Out Controversial Scenes They Never…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Kerry Washington Set To Direct Upcoming Episode of…
 10 hours ago
11.22.19
More About The Raleigh Christmas Parade
 11 hours ago
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close