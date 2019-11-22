CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In This Pepsi Holiday Commercial

"Planet Pepsi" Pre-Super Bowl LIII Party Featuring Travis Scott - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

It’s beginning to look a lot like Cardi…we mean Christmas. The Bodak Yellow rapper is “gifting it forward” with Pepsi for their holiday campaign that gives customers the chance to win cash prizes or send to their family/ friends.

The commercial begins with a really cute “Cardi Carol,” before Cardi appears in the “present day” rocking a white fur while on the phone with her agent. She removes the lavish coat revealing an even more fabulous vibrant blue pant suit and bedazzled corset.

“If you don’t know their size, don’t get them a sweater. Get them the gift that always fits…cash!” she says in the two-minute spot.

How do you win? Pick up a 12-pack of Pepsi, scan the QR-code and see if you won a cash prize that you either keep or gift to a family member or friend.

“I was excited because it’s like Christmas themed and you know, who doesn’t get excited to do Christmas stuff,” Cardi told PEOPLE about the opportunity. “I was like, ‘Aw it’s going to be extravagant! I can’t wait!’”

And extravagant it is.

Check out the commercial, below:

RELATED STORIES:

 

Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In This Pepsi Holiday Commercial  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o,…
 49 mins ago
11.22.19
Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen…
 59 mins ago
11.22.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 1 hour ago
11.22.19
A Super Hero Without Powers: The Working Woman…
 3 hours ago
11.22.19
It’s About Time: Victoria’s Secret Cancels It’s Annual…
 4 hours ago
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Your List Of Free Weekend Events And Holiday…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Heart Eyes: Normani Announced As The First Ever…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Study: Doctors Should Discuss Hair Worries With Black…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Disney+ Viewers Call Out Controversial Scenes They Never…
 9 hours ago
11.22.19
Kerry Washington Set To Direct Upcoming Episode of…
 10 hours ago
11.22.19
More About The Raleigh Christmas Parade
 11 hours ago
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close