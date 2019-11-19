Scammers Pretend To Be Duke Energy And Threaten To Shut Your Power Off

There’s another scam to be aware of!

This time, scammers are pretending to be calling from Duke Energy. The caller ID on your phone will probably even say they are calling from Duke Energy, but they’re not. These scammers will then threaten to turn off the power to your home unless you immediately pay a ridiculous amount of money. But they’re requesting payments via wire or prepaid debit cards.

According to ABC11, scammers have received more than $300k from residents who were targeted this year.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark