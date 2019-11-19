CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Scammers Pretend To Be Duke Energy And Threaten To Shut Your Power Off

Hands using cell phone

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

There’s another scam to be aware of!

This time, scammers are pretending to be calling from Duke Energy. The caller ID on your phone will probably even say they are calling from Duke Energy, but they’re not. These scammers will then threaten to turn off the power to your home unless you immediately pay a ridiculous amount of money. But they’re requesting payments via wire or prepaid debit cards.

According to ABC11, scammers have received more than $300k from residents who were targeted this year.

 

 

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

14 photos Launch gallery

All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Continue reading All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

[caption id="attachment_3064550" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Jay Z held his annual gala for the Shawn Carter Foundation and the star-studded affair raised $6 million over a two-day event for his charity that benefits those "facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post-secondary institutions." MUST SEE: Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before Hubby's Gala Event Black Hollywood arrived to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood drapes in their finest tailored suits and gowns. Invitations to the casino-themed soirée were extravagant as the event itself. Jay Z sent VIP guests like Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz, Rolex watches and a bottle of Ace Of Spades, which they shared on Instagram. Alicia Keys also hit the stage to perform. https://twitter.com/ShawnCarterSF/status/1179868047626178568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1179868047626178568&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2F2019%2F11%2Fjay-z-raises-6-million-at-shawn-carter-foundation-gala Keep scrolling for images inside the Black excellent affair.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

duke energy , Scammer

Videos
Latest
'The Price Is Right' Daytime Emmys-Themed Episode Taping
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Is Headed To…
 45 mins ago
11.19.19
14 items
#BlackTwitter Is Losing It Over Draya’s Sexy Savage…
 2 hours ago
11.19.19
36 items
2019’s Top R&B Songs To Add To Your…
 3 hours ago
11.19.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 3 hours ago
11.19.19
Black Friday And Holiday Deals Are Here
 6 hours ago
11.19.19
Netflix Fights Back: Response To Mo’Nique’s Lawsuit Shows…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 1 day ago
11.18.19
WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 1 day ago
11.18.19
18 items
The Best and The Worst Fashion at the…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Says Double Mastectomy Was A…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Vintage Video: Lisa Bonet Turns 52 Today But…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close