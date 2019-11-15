Video Surfaces Showing Deputy Wrestling Teen With No Arms Or Legs To Ground

A shocking video has surfaced that shows a deputy in Arizona wrestling a teenager in a group home to the ground. The teen has no arms or legs.
According to reports, the 15-year-old in the video had been accused of knocking over a trashcan and verbally threatening a worker at the group home. That’s when the deputy was called. The video shows the deputy wrestle the teen and lying on top of him.
According to reports, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department had not previously seen the video. The department launched an internal investigation after seeing the video.
21 Photos Of Black Celebs Rocking Braids And Twists On The Red Carpet
21 photos Launch gallery
21 Photos Of Black Celebs Rocking Braids And Twists On The Red Carpet
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 1 of 21
2. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 2 of 21
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 6 of 21
7. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 7 of 21
8. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. REGINA KINGSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. ISSA RAESource:Getty 11 of 21
12. ISSA RAESource:Getty 12 of 21
13. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 13 of 21
14. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 14 of 21
15. MEAGAN GOODSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. SKAI JACKSONSource:WENN 16 of 21
17. SKAI JACKSONSource:WENN 17 of 21
18. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. ALICIA KEYSSource:WENN 20 of 21
21. ALICIA KEYSSource:WENN 21 of 21
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark