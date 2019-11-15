Video Surfaces Showing Deputy Wrestling Teen With No Arms Or Legs To Ground

A shocking video has surfaced that shows a deputy in Arizona wrestling a teenager in a group home to the ground. The teen has no arms or legs.

According to reports, the 15-year-old in the video had been accused of knocking over a trashcan and verbally threatening a worker at the group home. That’s when the deputy was called. The video shows the deputy wrestle the teen and lying on top of him.

According to reports, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department had not previously seen the video. The department launched an internal investigation after seeing the video.

