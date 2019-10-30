CLOSE
Entertainment News
Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” Video Directed By Savanah Leaf

Marvin Gaye At The Holiday Star

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” was released in 1971. A powerful message that still registers in the times today. Marvin’s lyrics , “You see, war is not the answer. For only love can conquer hate” can find a place in the world today.

Savanah Leaf took charge of directing this Motown Records new music video for a classic song that asks an important question. Unfortunately, almost 50 years later and we still need the answer. As we continue to face the injustice of fighting for what’s right,” Picket lines and picket signs. Don’t punish me with brutality.”

