Apparently, Reese’s Cups Are No Longer The Most Popular Halloween Candy

The country has spoken! Reese’s Cups are no longer the #1 Halloween candy in the country.

According to RetailMeNot, the new favorite is M&Ms. Reese’s fell to position 2. Next is Kit Kat, Snickers, Candy Corn and then Skittles.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

candy , Halloween

