Barack Obama Issues Statement About Passing Of Elijah Cummings

Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, chairman of one of the U.S. House committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, died Thursday from complication from longstanding health problems. Cummings was 68 years-old. He died died at Gilchrist Hospice Care at approximately 2:45 A.M., a spokeswoman said.

Barack Obama issued a statement earlier today.

“Michelle and I are heartbroken over the passing of our friend, Elijah Cummings. As Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he showed us all not only the importance of checks and balances within our democracy, but also the necessity of good people stewarding it. Steely yet compassionate, principled yet open to new perspectives, Chairman Cummings remained steadfast in his pursuit of truth, justice, and reconciliation. It’s a tribute to his native Baltimore that one of its own brought such character, tact, and resolve into the halls of power every day. And true to the giants of progress he followed into public service, Chairman Cummings stood tallest and most resolute when our country needed him the most. May his example inspire more Americans to pick up the baton and carry it forward in a manner worthy of his service. Our deepest sympathies and abiding love go to his wife, Maya, his three children, and all those whose lives he touched.”

President Trump also addressed the passing of Cummings via Twitter.

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

‘I only have a minute,

60 seconds in it,

forced upon me,

I did not choose it,

but I know that I must use it,

give account if I abuse it,

suffer if I lose it.

Only a tiny little minute,

but eternity is in it.’

— Rep. Elijah Cummings’ first floor speech is all too resonant today pic.twitter.com/RkqnTanv83 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 17, 2019

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark